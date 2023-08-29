General Staff: Russia has lost 261,840 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 29 that Russia had lost 261,840 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 530 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,414 tanks, 8,579 armored fighting vehicles, 7,909 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,450 artillery systems, 733 multiple launch rocket systems, 500 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,387 drones, and 18 boats.