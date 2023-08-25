General Staff: Russia has lost 259,630 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 25 that Russia had lost 259,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,378 tanks, 8,521 armored fighting vehicles, 7,790 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,361 artillery systems, 724 multiple launch rocket systems, 495 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,356 drones, and 18 boats.