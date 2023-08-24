General Staff: Russia has lost 259,610 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 24 that Russia had lost 259,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,375 tanks, 8,511 armored fighting vehicles, 7,773 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,333 artillery systems, 723 multiple launch rocket systems, 494 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,344 drones, and 18 boats.