General Staff: Russia has lost 257,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 21 that Russia had lost 257,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,358 tanks, 8,449 armored fighting vehicles, 7,692 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,264 artillery systems, 719 multiple launch rocket systems, 489 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,309 drones, and 18 boats.