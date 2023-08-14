General Staff: Russia has lost 254,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 14 that Russia had lost 254,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 530 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,306 tanks, 8,354 armored fighting vehicles, 7,562 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,099 artillery systems, 714 multiple launch rocket systems, 479 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 313 helicopters, 4,213 drones, and 18 boats.