General Staff: Russia has lost 252,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 11 that Russia had lost 252,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,290 tanks, 8,318 armored fighting vehicles, 7,511 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,043 artillery systems, 713 multiple launch rocket systems, 471 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 313 helicopters, 4,197 drones, and 18 boats.