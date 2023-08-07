General Staff: Russia has lost 250,240 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 7 that Russia had lost 249,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,244 tanks, 8,270 armored fighting vehicles, 7,451 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,977 artillery systems, 709 multiple launch rocket systems, 467 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,154 drones, and 18 boats.