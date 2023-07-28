General Staff: Russia has lost 244,830 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 28 that Russia has lost 244,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 560 casualties suffered by Russian forces over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,190 tanks, 8,161 armored fighting vehicles, 7,240 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,775 artillery systems, 698 multiple launch rocket systems, 457 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,007 drones, and 18 boats.