General Staff: Russia has lost 237,680 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 16 that Russia has lost 237,680 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 500 casualties on July 15.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia lost five tanks, seven armored vehicles, 18 artillery pieces, 13 drones, and eight other vehicles.

The daily update said that Russia lost a total of 4,107 tanks, 8,026 armored vehicles, 4,481 artillery systems, 681 MLRSes, 315 aircraft, 3,820 drones, and 7,044 cargo and other vehicles.