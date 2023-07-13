General Staff: Russia has lost 236,040 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 13 that Russia had lost 236,040 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,092 tanks, 7,999 armored fighting vehicles, 6,995 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,425 artillery systems, 678 multiple launch rocket systems, 421 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 310 helicopters, 3,752 drones, and 18 boats.