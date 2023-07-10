General Staff: Russia has lost 234,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 10 that Russia had lost 234,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 440 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,085 tanks, 7,966 armored fighting vehicles, 6,937 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,371 artillery systems, 668 multiple launch rocket systems, 414 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 309 helicopters, 3,686 drones, and 18 boats.