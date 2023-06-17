General Staff: Russia has lost 219,170 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 17 that Russia had lost 219,170 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 670 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,977 tanks, 7,706 armored fighting vehicles, 6,557 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,364 drones, 3,834 artillery systems, 609 multiple launch rocket systems, 364 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 302 helicopters, and 18 boats.