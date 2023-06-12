General Staff: Russia has lost 216,180 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 12 that Russia had lost 216,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,931 tanks, 7,636 armored fighting vehicles, 6,471 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,746 artillery systems, 601 multiple launch rocket systems, 362 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 299 helicopters, 3,307 drones, and 18 boats.