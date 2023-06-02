General Staff: Russia has lost 208,910 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 2 that Russia has lost 208,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 540 casualties on June 1.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,819 tanks, 7,490 armored fighting vehicles, 6,267 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,501 artillery systems, 575 multiple launch rocket systems, 335 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 298 helicopters, 3,137 drones, and 18 boats.