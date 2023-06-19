General Staff: Russia has lost 220,450 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 19 that Russia has lost 220,450 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 630 casualties on June 18.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,989 tanks, 7,735 armored fighting vehicles, 6,613 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,865 artillery systems, 610 multiple launch rocket systems, 370 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 305 helicopters, 3,137 drones, and 18 boats.