General Staff: Russia has lost 204,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 24 that Russia had lost 204,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,792 tanks, 7,424 armored fighting vehicles, 6,146 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,339 artillery systems, 570 multiple launch rocket systems, 327 air defense systems, 309 airplanes, 296 helicopters, 2,871 drones, and 18 boats.