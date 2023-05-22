General Staff: Russia has lost 203,880 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 22 that Russia has lost 203,880 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 720 casualties on May 21.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,785 tanks, 7,407 armored fighting vehicles, 6,129 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,278 artillery systems, 565 multiple launch rocket systems, 327 air defense systems, 309 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,830 drones, and 18 boats.