General Staff: Russia has lost 203,160 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 21 that Russia has lost 203,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, with an estimated 670 casualties on May 20.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,783 tanks, 7,398 armored fighting vehicles, 6,115 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,258 artillery systems, 564 multiple launch rocket systems, 327 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,822 drones, and 18 boats.