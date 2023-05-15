General Staff: Russia has lost 199,460 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 15 that Russia has lost 199,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 580 casualties on May 13.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,759 tanks, 7,336 armored fighting vehicles, 6,034 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,137 artillery systems, 562 multiple launch rocket systems, 316 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,720 drones, and 18 boats.