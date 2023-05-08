General Staff: Russia has lost 194,970 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 8 that Russia had lost 194,970 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,730 tanks, 7,253 armored fighting vehicles, 5,958 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,018 artillery systems, 554 multiple launch rocket systems, 306 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,614 drones, and 18 boats.