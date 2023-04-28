General Staff: Russia has lost 189,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 28 that Russia had lost 189,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,694 tanks, 7,181 armored fighting vehicles, 5,819 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,905 artillery systems, 543 multiple launch rocket systems, 294 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,467 drones, and 18 boats.