General Staff: Russia has lost 188,920 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 27 that Russia had lost 188,920 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 510 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,694 tanks, 7,178 armored fighting vehicles, 5,805 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,887 artillery systems, 542 multiple launch rocket systems, 293 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,461 drones, and 18 boats.