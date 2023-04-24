General Staff: Russia has lost 187,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 24 that Russia had lost 187,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 660 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,683 tanks, 7,139 armored fighting vehicles, 5,753 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,849 artillery systems, 539 multiple launch rocket systems, 289 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 294 helicopters, 2,413 drones, and 18 boats.