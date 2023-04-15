General Staff: Russia has lost 181,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 15 that Russia has lost 181,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 460 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,653 tanks, 7,073 armored fighting vehicles, 5,646 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,785 artillery systems, 535 multiple launch rocket systems, 283 air defense systems, 307 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,339 drones, and 18 boats.