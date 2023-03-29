General Staff: Russia has lost 172,340 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29 that Russia had lost 172,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,609 tanks, 6,966 armored fighting vehicles, 5,507 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,659 artillery systems, 526 multiple launch rocket systems, 277 air defense systems, 306 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,239 drones, and 18 boats.

The number of airplanes lost by Russia has increased by one compared to the previous day. Later the General Staff wrote that Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed a Russian Su-24M tactical bomber near Donetsk Oblast’s Bakhmut on March 28.