General Staff: Russia has lost 171,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 27 that Russia had lost 171,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 610 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,595 tanks, 6,953 armored fighting vehicles, 5,493 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,638 artillery systems, 523 multiple launch rocket systems, 277 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,216 drones, and 18 boats.