General Staff: Russia has lost 156,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 9 that Russia has lost 156,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 590 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,441 tanks, 6,736 armored fighting vehicles, 5,331 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,465 artillery systems, 488 multiple launch rocket systems, 254 air defense systems, 303 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,098 drones, and 18 boats.