Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia has lost 154,830 troops in Ukraine as of March 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2023 9:09 AM
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 7 that Russia had lost 154,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,432 tanks, 6,714 armored fighting vehicles, 5,323 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,456 artillery systems, 488 multiple launch rocket systems, 253 air defense systems, 303 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,095 drones, and 18 boats.

Ukraine war latest: Tensions at all-time high in Bakhmut as Russia throws more Wagner mercenaries onto the city
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.