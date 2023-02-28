General Staff: Russia has lost 149,240 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 28 that Russia had lost 149,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 550 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,388 tanks, 6,630 armored fighting vehicles, 5,252 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,383 artillery systems, 478 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 300 airplanes, 288 helicopters, 2,051 drones, and 18 boats.