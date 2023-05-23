General Staff: Russia conducts up to 158 aviation, missile strikes over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out 20 missile strikes against Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts, using cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and S-300 anti-aircraft missiles over the past day.

Furthermore, Russia launched 48 airstrikes using Shahed drones, and targeted both civilian and military targets with up to 90 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 23.

Shellings resulted in a yet unspecified number of injuries among civilians, as well as damages to residential buildings, kindergartens, and other civilian infrastructure.

The General Staff also reported over 30 combat engagements with the Russian military in the directions of Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka.

Ukraine’s defenses downed four cruise missiles Kh-101/Kh-555, one Mi-24 attack helicopter, 25 Shahed drones, and nine reconnaissance drones over the past day.

All six of the Shahed drones that struck on the night of May 23 were successfully intercepted, along with two Merlin-VR reconnaissance drones, the Air Force reported.

Ukraine’s Air Force targeted eight military personnel and equipment positions and two anti-aircraft systems over the past day.

The artillery and missile troops struck against four Russian control points, three military equipment stations, four ammunition depots, 11 artillery systems, a radio station, and three radio-electronic combat systems.

