General Staff: Russian forces unsuccessfully attempt to advance on village near Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 9:35 PM 2 min read
A BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires towards Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on April 23, 2023. (Sergey Shestak/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to advance on the village of Khromove near Bakhmut, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its evening update on May 23.

Over the past day, Russian forces also carried out airstrikes along the Bakhmut front in Donetsk Oblast, namely in Bila Hora, Toretsk, and Ozarianivka, according to the report.

Several settlements along the Bakhmut front were impacted by Russian shelling, including Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, and New York.

According to the General Staff, Bakhmut and Marinka remain the "epicenter" of the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

After a 10-month-long campaign to capture Bakhmut, Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed complete control of the city on May 21.

The Kyiv Independent reported on May 22 that Bakhmut had effectively been occupied by Russian troops. While it has yet to be confirmed by the Ukrainian government, it is evident based on both official statements and those made by soldiers on the ground to the Kyiv Independent.

However, Ukrainian forces are still engaged in combat around Bakhmut, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on May 22. Ukrainian forces seem to be gaining initiative on the flanks of the city, threatening to encircle the occupying Russian forces.

