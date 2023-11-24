General Staff: Air defense downs 3 drones in overnight Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight on Nov. 24 using two Kh-59 missiles and three Shahed-136/131 drones, the General Staff said in their morning update. Air defense downed all drones.

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts were targeted over the past 24 hours. Air defense was also active in western Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 concentration areas of Russian troops and equipment.