General Staff: Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka under heavy fire

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on April 1 that the fiercest battles take place in Donetsk Oblast, near the strategic city of Bakhmut, as well as near Avdiivka and Marinka.

In total, Russia launched two missile attacks, 25 air strikes on Ukraine during the day, and used multiple rocket launchers six times.



In the Ukrainian northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russia shelled the village of Oleksandrivka, five settlements in Sumy Oblast, and four villages in eastern Kharkiv Oblast.