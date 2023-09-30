Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General CQ Brown succeeds Mark Milley as US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs

by Abbey Fenbert September 30, 2023 7:17 AM 1 min read
General C.Q. Brown in Washington, D.C., July 2023. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
U.S. General Mark Milley formally transferred responsibility as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to General C.Q. Brown on Sept. 29, the Pentagon announced.

The chairman is the highest-ranking member of the U.S. military. Milley served in the role for four years before retiring on Sept. 29.

In a speech thanking the general for his service, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Milley "led the world to help Ukraine fight back after Russia's imperial invasion."

Milley also mentioned Ukraine in his farewell remarks.

"We supported Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Putin's war of aggression and strengthened the NATO alliance," he said.

Milley recently spoke with CNN about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, saying there was still time to achieve results and reporting that Russia had amassed over 200,000 troops in Ukraine's occupied territories.

Milley's successor, General C.Q. Brown, was formerly the U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff. He was  tapped for the chairman role by U.S. Presidnet Joe Biden in May.

"We must focus on integrating our military power within our services, across the joint force, and with our allies and partners to deter aggression," Brown said at the transfer ceremony.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
