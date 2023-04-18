G7: Third parties aiding Russia's war against Ukraine to 'face severe costs'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries issued a joint statement on April 18 saying that third parties aiding Russia in its all-out war against Ukraine will "face severe costs."

According to the statement, both undermining and evading sanctions as well as supplying weapons to the Russian military amount to assisting Russia.

The G7 reiterated its commitment to "intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them" and added that Russian assets within the jurisdictions of G7 countries would "remain immobilized until there is a resolution of the conflict that addresses Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The ministers also condemned Russia's continued occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "which could lead to potentially severe consequences for nuclear safety and security" and the "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" of threatening to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The statement expressed support for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) ongoing efforts to stabilize the ongoing situation around the nuclear power plant.

In early April Rafael Mariano Grossi, the general director of the IAEA, visited the nuclear power plant to assess safety and security firsthand, speak with facility engineers, and ensure the rotation of IAEA experts to and from the site.