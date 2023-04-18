Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

G7: Third parties aiding Russia's war against Ukraine to 'face severe costs'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 10:36 AM 2 min read
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attends the final day of a three-day meeting of the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries in the town of Karuizawa in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, on April 18, 2023. (Photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries issued a joint statement on April 18 saying that third parties aiding Russia in its all-out war against Ukraine will "face severe costs."

According to the statement, both undermining and evading sanctions as well as supplying weapons to the Russian military amount to assisting Russia.

The G7 reiterated its commitment to "intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them" and added that Russian assets within the jurisdictions of G7 countries would "remain immobilized until there is a resolution of the conflict that addresses Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The ministers also condemned Russia's continued occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "which could lead to potentially severe consequences for nuclear safety and security" and the "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" of threatening to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The statement expressed support for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) ongoing efforts to stabilize the ongoing situation around the nuclear power plant.

In early April Rafael Mariano Grossi, the general director of the IAEA, visited the nuclear power plant to assess safety and security firsthand, speak with facility engineers, and ensure the rotation of IAEA experts to and from the site.

Life near Russian-occupied nuclear plant: ‘I don’t know if tomorrow will come’
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent talked to residents who are still in Russian-occupied Enerhodar and those who recently left but still have family in the city. For their safety, we do not disclose their identities. When Russian soldiers captured Enerhodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.