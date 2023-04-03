IAEA head to visit Russia, discuss occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is scheduled to visit Russia to address safety concerns over the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, CNN reported on April 3.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Kaliningrad on Wednesday as part of his ongoing consultations aimed at ensuring the protection of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the military conflict," an IAEA spokesperson told CNN.

Grossi told CNN on March 28 that the situation was "not getting any better" and that the plant has suffered from repeated blackouts.

"Military action continues. In fact, it is increasing. There are growing numbers of troops, and military vehicles, heavy artillery, more military action around the plant," Grossi said, as quoted by CNN.

On March 29, Grossi made his second visit to the nuclear power plant to assess safety and security firsthand, speak with facility engineers, and ensure the rotation of IAEA experts to and from the site.

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast's city of Enerhodar on the southern bank of the Dnipro River, has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022.

It was fully disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid several times due to regular Russian attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

Since Russian forces occupied the plant, they have used it as a military base from which they launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River, in particular, Nikopol.