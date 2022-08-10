G7 urges Russia to hand control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant back to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign ministers of the G7 nations in a statement released on Aug. 10 called on Russia to "immediately" hand back full control of the plant to Ukraine amid heightened nuclear concerns over Russia's shelling in the area. The ministers also added that Ukrainian staff operating the plant "must be able to carry out their duties without threats or pressure." Russia seized control of the nuclear power plant in early March and is using the site as a military base to launch attacks on Ukraine.