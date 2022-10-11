G7 leaders vow to hold Putin to account

This audio is created with AI assistance

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) condemned Russia's widespread missile attacks on Ukraine after an extraordinary G7 summit led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We will hold President (Vladimir) Putin and those responsible to account," the G7 leaders' statement reads.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian authorities have a "peace formula" that includes an air shield, territorial integrity protection, punishment of Russia, and a "Kyiv Security Compact project," which the president didn't describe in detail.

The G7 leaders welcomed President Volodymyr Zelensky's readiness for peace.

"This should include the following elements: respecting the UN Charter's protection of territorial integrity and sovereignty; safeguarding Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the future; ensuring Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, including G7 leaders exploring avenues to do so with funds from Russia; pursuing accountability for Russian crimes committed during the war," the G7 leader said in a statement.

Russia lashed out on Oct. 10, striking many Ukrainian cities with 84 missiles and 24 exploding drones.

The places they hit were all civilian — multiple power plants but also a children's playground in the center of Kyiv. Most strikes seemed to be timed to the Monday morning rush hour as if trying to kill as many commuters as possible.

