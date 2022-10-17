Zelensky asks for international observers on Belarus border, offers 'peace formula'

President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to G7 leaders during an Oct. 11 extraordinary G7 summit led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (President's Office)

Ukraine does not plan military actions against Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an extraordinary G7 summit led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"To completely remove this provocation, to remove these narratives by (Belarus dictator Alexander) Lukashenko, to remove even the assumption of any alleged threat from us, we offer our solution," said Zelensky.

"A mission of international observers may be stationed on the border of Ukraine and Belarus to monitor the security situation," Zelensky said during a conference gathered as a response to Russia's widespread bombardment of Ukraine on Oct. 10.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian authorities have a "peace formula" that includes an air shield, territorial integrity protection, punishment of Russia, and a "Kyiv Security Compact project," which the president didn't describe in detail.

"Russia must be completely isolated and punished. Punished both politically and in terms of sanctions," Zelensky added.

Russia lashed out on Oct. 10, striking many Ukrainian cities with 84 missiles and 24 exploding drones.

The places they hit were all civilian — multiple power plants and a children's playground in the center of Kyiv. Most strikes seemed to be timed to the Monday morning rush hour as if trying to kill as many commuters as possible.

"The invaders can't stand against us on the battlefield and thus resort to this terror," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on the evening after the bombardment.

