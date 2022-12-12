G7 agrees on coordination platform for Ukraine aid, pledges more air defense.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The G7 agreed during a virtual summit to create a joint platform to coordinate both long and short-term support provided to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, the U.S. White House said in a statement on Dec. 12.

“We will each designate a senior government representative to oversee the set-up of the platform and ongoing coordination efforts, and ask them to convene as soon as possible in January 2023,” the G7 said.

The countries also promised to provide Ukraine with air defense systems amid Moscow’s large-scale missile attacks on the country.

“We will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine’s urgent requirements for military and defense equipment with an immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defense systems and capabilities,” the statement reads.

The group once again condemned Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine.

Ahead of the summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden late on Dec. 11. The two discussed further defense cooperation and Ukraine's energy security, as well as Ukraine's "ten-step peace formula."