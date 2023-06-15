Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
FT: US senators to propose bill to seize and transfer Russian assets to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2023 6:48 PM 2 min read
A woman walks by destroyed buildings 20 miles west from the front lines of fighting on Jan. 20, 2023 in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. senators with bipartisan backing are reportedly planning to propose a bill that would allow President Joe Biden to seize and transfer Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 15.

Western countries have frozen around $300 billion of Russia's Central Bank assets since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The bill's proponents argue that since Russia bears the blame for the destruction and war crimes in Ukraine, it should also bear the financial costs of reparations. They also likely aim to alleviate the burden of Ukraine's support from U.S. taxpayers and allies.

"Given Russia's brutality and continued war crimes against the Ukrainian people, it is only right that Russian government funds in the United States be seized and repurposed to help Ukraine win the war and rebuild its country," said the Republican Senator Jim Risch, who is filing the bill.

The Biden administration has not yet taken a clear position on the issue.

Critics have pointed out the legal pitfalls of this move, as sovereign assets are covered by "sovereign immunity" – an understanding that one state will not seize another's property.

Seizing and transferring Russian sovereign assets could encourage the same response from Moscow and set a dangerous precedent in foreign policy around the world.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to Biden on May 23, urging him to send the seized assets to Ukraine.

The European Union, in turn, considers sending the money generated through financial operations with the frozen assets to Kyiv, rather than the assets themselves.

The Kyiv School of Economics reported in late March that Russia's war against Ukraine had caused over $138 billion in damages across the country, including an estimated $36.2 billion in damages to infrastructure.

According to U.S. lawmakers, the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine can cost up to $411 billion.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
