FT: US expected to send Ukraine longer-range smart bombs in new aid package

The next batch of U.S. military aid for Ukraine that could be announced on Feb. 3 is expected to include ground-launched small-diameter bombs (GLSDB), people familiar with the matter told Financial Times.

Launched from different rocket launchers, including HIMARS, the new smart weapon has a range of 150 kilometers (94 miles), which is farther than any bomb the U.S. has provided to Ukraine.

So far, the U.S. has refused to supply Ukraine with long-range MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and GLSDB missiles over concerns that Kyiv would use the systems to strike targets inside of Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 28 Ukraine needs longer-range missiles, including ATACMS, to stop “Russian terror.” On Feb. 2, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine can guarantee not to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russia.