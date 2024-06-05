Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, European Union, United States, EU sanctions, Loan, Russian assets
Edit post

FT: US proposes $50 billion Ukraine loan conditional on EU extending sanctions against Russia until end of war

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 5, 2024 1:24 PM 2 min read
The flag of the European Union flies in the wind in front of the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France on May 29, 2024. (Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. has proposed that a $50 billion loan to Ukraine could be repaid by profits from frozen Russian assets, on the condition that the EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia until it ends the war, the Financial Times reported on June 5, citing a leaked EU discussion paper.

Ukraine's Western partners and other allies froze around $300 billion in Russian assets at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Roughly two-thirds are held in the Belgium-based financial services company Euroclear.

After months of debate, EU ambassadors agreed on May 8 that the windfall profits from these assets should be used to fund Ukraine's recovery and military needs.

Precise details of the proposed $50 billion loan, such as the interest rate and whether it would be provided directly or through an institution like the World Bank, "remain to be determined," the FT said.

One issue with the idea is that the U.S. would potentially be liable "should the profits fall short of required repayments," the FT said.

The biggest issue, however, is that EU sanctions against Russia require an extension every six months, unless renewed by unanimous consent.

Washington wants to ensure the sanctions are made indefinite "until the end of the war to ensure the U.S. is not left on the hook for repayments," the FT said.

The FT highlighted that such a change to the EU's sanction regime "would require the approval of leaders including Hungary's Viktor Orban, who has jealously guarded his regular veto rights over sanctions decisions."

Budapest has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, sanctions on Russia, undermined Western aid efforts for Ukraine, and maintained close relations with Moscow throughout the full-scale war.

The FT reported in May that Orban was responsible for holding up EU legislation that would fast-track payments funneled from profits in frozen Russian assets to Kyiv.

The proposal is being discussed ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy from June 13 to June 15.

Opinion: Estonia leads the charge on using frozen Russian assets
Estonia’s parliament enacted a law on May 15 enabling the use of frozen Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for the damages caused by Russia’s war. Kyiv and its Western allies have discussed using around $300 billion in Russian assets held in Western accounts to support Ukraine. As of
The Kyiv IndependentTetiana Khutor
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:15 PM

FT: Ukrainians may face blackouts for most of day during winter.

Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system means that by winter, Ukrainians may be without electricity for the "vast majority" of the day, the Financial Times reported on June 5, citing Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.