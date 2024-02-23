Skip to content
FT: Europe exploring $1.5 billion backup plan to purchase shells outside of EU for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024 12:40 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian artillery crew commander Vitalii "Skyba" with 155mm shells at positions in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 3, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
European leaders are seeking alternative sources for artillery shells for Ukraine as a potential backup plan in case military aid from the U.S. continues to be held up in Congress, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Feb. 23, citing sources familiar with the plans.

Artillery shells are among the most crucial military supplies for Kyiv, as they are used daily in high numbers on Ukrainian battlefields. Ammunition shortages, in part stemming from the now months-long impasse of aid from the U.S., are said to be a key reason for the recent Ukrainian retreat from Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast after months of fighting.

Czech President Petr Pavel said at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17 that the Czech Republic identified around 800,000 artillery shells in non-NATO countries that could be sent to Ukraine within weeks if provided funding from other partners.

The FT reported, citing unnamed officials, that the Czech Republic is ready to head up the initiative but needs help from European allies to secure the $1.5 billion in funding to purchase the shell stockpiles that have already been identified.

Unnamed sources told the FT that some EU countries have already contributed to the fund.

"The Czechs have done the work, but they need others to provide money," one person familiar with the plans told the FT.

"The Ukrainians couldn't care less where these shells come from, and who pays for them,"  an EU diplomat said.

"We're arguing over acronyms while they suffer on the front line."

The Canadian public broadcaster CBC News reported on Feb. 21, citing government sources, that Canada is prepared to contribute up to 30 million Canadian dollars ($22.3 million) to the initiative.

The FT reported earlier in February that Germany has voiced opposition to proposed reforms to the European Peace Facility (EPF), the EU's funding mechanism for sustaining European military supplies to Ukraine.

Currently, the EPF primarily functions on a reimbursement model, in which the EU refunds countries for military supplies they send to Ukraine. Germany, which has a substantial preexisting military-industrial complex, would like to see a change to the EU directly funding arms contracts.

Other countries, such as France and Greece, have said that EPF funds should only be used to purchase shells from other EU countries or Norway, which would be at odds with the proposed Czech plan.

The bureaucratic issues plaguing the EU's effort to procure shells, along with legislative deadlock in the U.S., have caused shell hunger among Ukrainian troops, especially in comparison with Russian forces, which have been bolstered by Russia's growing war economy and weapons imports from Iran and North Korea.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

1:59 PM

Biden announces new package of sanctions against Russia.

“Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest opposition leader,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement published by the White House.
1:40 PM

US Senate Majority Leader arrives in Lviv for talks with Zelensky.

"I am leading this delegation to meet with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," Chuck Schumer wrote on the social media platform X.
12:58 PM

Zelensky, Danish PM meet in Lviv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Lviv for an official visit, Zelensky said on Feb. 23, according to his Telegram channel.
12:33 PM

Ex-US special representative for Ukraine: Putin would escalate if he could.

The White House's strategy to avoid escalation by setting limits on military supplies for Ukraine does not work, as Russian President Vladimir Putin would "escalate today if he could," Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference on Feb. 23.
11:49 AM

EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions.

The package targets an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The list includes includes companies from India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.
10:09 AM

Hungarian FM visits Iran, signs trade agreement.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Tehran on Feb. 22, meeting his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and signing a trade deal in the agriculture and food industry sectors.
7:50 AM

ISW: Medvedev's rhetoric echoes Stalin.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media on Feb. 22 that Ukrainian citizens in occupied Ukraine who attempt sabotage against Russia should be "exposed and punished, sent to Siberia ... for re-education in forced labor camps."
