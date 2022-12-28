Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
French defense minister visits Kyiv.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 6:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrived in Kyiv on Dec. 28.

“When I arrived in Kyiv, I laid a wreath on the Heroes' Wall to honor the fallen Ukrainian soldiers defending their country,” Lecornu wrote on Twitter.

In Kyiv, Lecornu also plans to meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, and President Volodymyr Zelensky, French media reported.

On Dec. 21, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the country had supplied Ukraine with rocket launchers and Crotale air defense systems, promising further weapons deliveries early next year. These include additional Caesar mobile artillery units.

Lecornu told Le Journal du Dimanche on Nov. 20 that France had given Ukraine 18 Caesar howitzers and 550 million euros ($569 million) worth of military aid, making France the fifth-largest contributor to Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.