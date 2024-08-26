Skip to content
French authorities extend detention of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov

by Olena Goncharova August 26, 2024 4:58 AM 2 min read
The Telegram messaging app is seen on an iPhone in this illustration taken on Aug. 25 in Warsaw, Poland. Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris on charges of failing to take action against the harmful use of Telegram. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
French judicial authorities on Aug. 25 extended the detention of Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of Telegram, following his arrest over alleged offenses linked to the messaging app. Durov, 39, was detained at Le Bourget airport on Aug. 24, marking a dramatic development in the career of one of the world's most prominent tech figures.

The extension of Durov's detention, which could last up to 96 hours, was ordered by the investigating magistrate overseeing the case, according to a source familiar with the investigation, the Guardian reports. Once this phase concludes, the judge will determine whether to release him or press charges and extend his custody.

French investigators had issued an arrest warrant for Durov as part of an investigation into allegations of fraud, drug trafficking, organized crime, promoting terrorism, and cyberbullying.

Durov, who has a net worth estimated at $15.5 billion, left Russia in 2014 after refusing to comply with government demands to shut down opposition communities on his VK social media platform, which he subsequently sold. He has said that Telegram should remain a neutral platform, resisting various governmental pressures.

In a statement released on Aug. 25 via X, Telegram said: "Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act—its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving."

"Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels regularly throughout Europe. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation."

Telegram provides end-to-end encrypted messaging and enables users to create channels for sharing information with followers. Particularly popular in the former Soviet Union, the app is frequently used by President Volodymyr Zelensky and his associates, as well as by politicians across Ukraine, to distribute updates about the war.

Media: Special unit of GRU recruiting saboteurs through social media
A special unit of Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU) recruits individuals to perform sabotage operations inside Europe through Telegram and TikTok, the independent Russian anti-corruption project Dossier Center reported on July 23, 2024.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran

Author: Olena Goncharova
