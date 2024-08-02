Skip to content
News Feed, Evan Gershkovich, United States, Russia, Prisoner exchange, Political Prisoners, Vladimir Kara-Murza
Freed U.S. prisoners arrive in Maryland, greeted by Biden, Harris

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 2, 2024 7:02 AM 3 min read
Former prisoner held by Russia US journalist Evan Gershkovich is welcomed by US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on August 1, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Freed U.S. prisoners arrived in Maryland during the late hours of Aug.1, where they were greeted by U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization confirmed on Aug. 1 that 26 prisoners had been exchanged by Russia and the West. The exchange was carried out in Ankara.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan were released by Russia in a multi-country prisoner exchange. Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza was also released as part of the swap.

The plane touched down at around 11:38 p.m.

Paul Whelan was the first to exit the plane, followed by Gershkovich and Kurmasheva. The individuals were immediately greeted by President Biden and Vice President Harris.

The family members of Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, and Alsu Kurmasheva were also waiting on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. The newly released Americans were seen embracing and hugging their loved ones.

President Biden told a group of reporters on the tarmac that countries like Germany and Slovenia worked against their own self-interest to make this exchange happen.

As part of the operation, 10 prisoners were transferred to Russia, 13 prisoners were transported to Germany, and three were handed over to the U.S., the National Intelligence Organization said, as cited by the Turkish media outlet TRT Haber.

Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg in late March 2023 while working on a story about the Wagner mercenary group's recruiting methods, as well as Russian citizens' views on the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Following more than a year of pretrial detention, Gershkovich's trial finally began in June, and he was convicted of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The charges were widely seen as politically motivated, and Gershkovich pleaded not guilty. His employer, the Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. denounced the proceedings.

Alsu Kurmasheva, a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) journalist with dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, is also among the swapped, the president of RFE/RL Stephen Kapus confirmed. A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan sentenced her to six and a half years in jail on a charge of "spreading false information" about Russia's Armed Forces on July 19.

Independent Russian media outlet The Insider published a list of 24 prisoners who allegedly will be exchanged. Russia will reportedly hand over 16 people, including opposition figures Lilia Chanysheva, Ilya Yashin, Ksenia Fadeeva, Andrey Pivovarov, human rights activist Oleg Orlov, artist (Demuri) Voronin, Kevin Lik, and German Moyzhes, as well as Patrick Schobel.

On July 30, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko pardoned German citizen Rico Krieger, who is also reportedly among the swapped and had been on death row following a trial in Minsk.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) confirmed that Western countries released eight Russians.

The list includes convicted Russian hitman sentenced to life imprisonment in Germany Vadim Krasikov, Mikhail Mikushin, and Pavel Rubtsov, accused of spying for Moscow, hacker Roman Seleznev, Vladislav Klyushin, businessman jailed for a hack-and-trade scheme, and Vadim Konoshchenok, the Insider reported.

Another two allegedly exchanged Russians on this list, Anna and Artem Dultsevy were sentenced to 1.7 years in prison for espionage by a court in Slovenia on July 31, the Slovenian N1 TV channel reported. The court also ordered their expulsion from the country.

Several planes involved in transporting the swapped prisoners began arriving at European airports overnight on Aug. 2, CNN reported. One plane landed in Slovenia's Ljubljana Joze Pucnik, while other planes landed in Cologne, Germany, and in Warsaw, Poland.

Killers, spies and smugglers – the Russians released in historic prisoner swap
Kremlin’s assassin, Vadim Krasikov, has been imprisoned in Germany since 2021 after being given a life sentence for murdering Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
