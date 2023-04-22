Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
France to aid Ukraine in restoring the rail network

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2023 8:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and France on April 22 signed a memorandum which will see France help restore Ukraine’s railway system.  

This would reportedly entail aid in the forms of bridge construction, shipment of rails and locomotives to railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia as well as light rail systems in cities, according to a statement by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

France may also aid Ukraine in restoring and supporting its aerial navigation.

Paris will support French companies working to restore Ukraine with expert analytics.

Ukraine's infrastructure was heavily damaged by the Russian full-scale invasion. Frequent Russian attacks on railways and the tactical destruction of roads and bridges by both sides was commonplace.

Under the memorandum, France will help Ukraine assess the size of the damage and work toward restoring transportation lines, with an emphasis on less carbon-intensive technology. Last year, France offered to help Ukraine restore three bridges.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
