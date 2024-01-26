Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine

by Mariia Tril January 26, 2024 4:39 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: U.S. M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System firing an MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile during a U.S. and South Korea joint missile drill aimed to counter North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile test on July 5, 2017 in East Coast, South Korea. (South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France has provided Ukraine with two additional LRU rocket launchers, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), according to comments by French General Jean-Michel Guilloton to the French Defense Ministry's press service on Jan. 25.

The launchers were provided to Ukraine as part of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, an initiative created under the auspices of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UCDG).

The artillery coalition, led by Guilloton, aims to structure the allied support for Ukraine more effectively.

According to the general, France leads the coalition as it "has the right given the artillery equipment it has transferred to Ukraine."

"France has already delivered about 30 Caesar self-propelled guns, while we only had 75, as well as four LRU multiple launch rocket systems, TRF1 guns, and 120 mm mortars," Guilloton said.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in November 2022 that the country handed over two units of the MLRS LRU launchers to Ukrainian forces. Guilloton's recent statement means that Paris has since then delivered an additional two pieces, bringing the total number to four.

The LRU or Lance-Roquettes Unitaire is the French version of the American M270 MLRS. The installations are equipped with an upgraded fire control system, a new navigation system using GPS, and a new communications system.

Since January 2024, France has boosted its ammunition supplies to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's defense needs for the coming year, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 30, 2023, following a visit by a French delegation.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Jan. 18 that France aims to produce 78 Caesar self-propelled guns this year to deliver them to Ukraine.

Minister: France to deliver more Caesar howitzers, guided bombs to Ukraine
French arms manufacturers will produce 78 Caesar howitzers by the beginning of 2025 to supply them to Ukraine, the country’s Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Jan. 18 in an interview for Le Parisien.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Mariia Tril
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:39 PM

France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine.

The French Ministry of Defense has transferred two additional LRU, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, the head of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, Jean-Michel Guillon, said in the interview for the press service of the French Ministry of Defence, on Jan. 25.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:41 PM

Bloomberg: Putin signals openness to peace talks, US is skeptical.

Russian representatives relayed messages to senior U.S. officials last month, Bloomberg wrote. In a surprising concession, Putin allegedly withdrew his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for control over the occupied Ukrainian territories, amounting to about 18% of Ukraine.
1:40 PM

Minister: Ukraine to start building 4 nuclear reactors in 2024.

Before its occupation in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, used to produce more than 40% of nuclear-generated electricity in Ukraine. Today, three nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-controlled territory produce about 55% of the country's electricity needs.
1:18 PM

EU ready to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees past March 2025.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protections to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in the EU states.
10:45 AM

Jailed US journalist spends 100th day in pre-trial detention in Russia.

Despite repeated requests from RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department has not yet officially designated Alsu Kurmasheva as "wrongfully detained," as it has done with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom are U.S. citizens currently held in Russian jails.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.