France to boost ammunition supplies for Ukraine in 2024

France has pledged to boost ammunition supplies to Ukraine to meet Kyiv's defense needs next year, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 30 following a visit of a French delegation.

Ukraine's deputy defense ministers Dmytro Klimenkov and Lieutenant-General Ivan Havryliuk met the French delegation led by Engineer General Jean-Francois Dock in Kyiv to discuss defense cooperation between the two countries.

Dock said that Paris is taking all steps possible to support Ukraine. The French support fund is trying to partially cover Ukraine's purchases of arms and spare parts, Dock noted, adding that France would increase the ammunition supplies next year.

The parties also discussed strengthening cooperation in military logistics.

"This week, we have already received the funds and will make a payment for the additional purchase of the Caesar self-propelled guns," Havryliuk said.

"Our thanks to the French side for the continuous supply of ammunition for these systems," he said.

France has transferred a total of 30 advanced Caesar self-propelled howitzers of the 6x6 version to Ukraine. Denmark provided an additional 19 units of the 8x8 model.

The announcement of additional munitions comes amid calls for Kyiv's allies to ramp up weapons production for Ukraine.

Russia has already boosted its defense budget for the next year to record heights, signaling a difficult year on Ukraine's battlefields.